2021-01-08 (Day 008) Ochil Snow Line by progrun
2021-01-08 (Day 008) Ochil Snow Line

So... now I know what is meant by the term "snow line". It is amazing to see just how much of a contour that snow line can be, how much difference a few metres can make!

This is the view from Wallacestone Park, and the left-hand part of the picture is part of a monumemnt to William Wallace that is believed to be one of the earliest memorials to the historical leader. The location of the stone - and the village - is near where Wallace is said to have waited and prepared his armies for the Battle Of Falkirk in 1298.

Looking to the distance, across the vast U-shaped glaciated area that is the Forth Valley, we see the Ochil Hills. The highest peak is Ben Cleuch, to its right Andrew Gannel Hill and King's Seat hill.

I never understand why the houses in the foreground face across the roard towards each other. If I had my way, I would want to live in one of those houses rotated by ninety degrees, looking out over the top of my neighbour's house at that amazing view of the distant hills!
Alan

@progrun
