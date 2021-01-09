2021-01-09 (Day 009) Off To Landfill

With four adults in the house and four weeks between collections of the landfill bin, sometimes we need to make a trip to the coup (the tip) to get rid of some stuff. The more so over Christmas.



And so that was one of my tasks today.



It was the first time I had been asked for ID at the coup, luckily I had my driving licence with me. Worth remembering for next time, though