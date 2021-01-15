Previous
2021-01-15 (Day 015) Here's Lookin' At You by progrun
2021-01-15 (Day 015) Here's Lookin' At You

A neightbour's cat had climbed this tree. When I looked out, there was a bird on a nearby branch, but by the time I got my camera out the bird had wisely fled.

But the cat stayed. Watching me work in my back room. It just sat there... and stared.
