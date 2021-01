2021-01-17 (Day 017) Out For A Run

Managed to get out for a run today, on a path I hadn't run before. It afforded a cracking view to the North East, looking out over Grangemouth (on this side of the river) and Longannet (on the far side).



Longannet used to be one of Scotland's largest coal-burning power stations, now it is decommissioned and in the process of being demolished.



I'm hoping that the date of the chimney demolition will be well enough advertised that I'll be able to grab a photo of the event!