Herculaneum by projectbc
Herculaneum

Incredible history on public view at Herculaneum, a town destroyed by the pyroclastic explosion/eruption of Vesuvius 79AD which also destroyed Pompeii.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Barry Camfield

@projectbc
