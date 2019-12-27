Sign up
Photo 1751
51. traveller
journeymen
@houdiniem
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Project X
ace
@projectx
seven warm sensitive unusual humourous arty ordinary passionate photographers got together in the nether regions of downtown casablanca and discussed a poetic awkward scruffy sci-fi...
Tags
black and white
,
self portrait
,
bw
,
x
,
crow
,
selfie
,
houdiniem
,
projectx
emily tull
keeps your head warm
December 27th, 2019
Kathy A
ace
Nice hat
December 27th, 2019
