Roses by pru
9 / 365

Roses

Eucharisto day 9: Thankful for my neighbor’s green thumb. These 3 small rose bushes are full of blooms. I love that there are dark & pale flowers all on the same bush. I am not as successful with my gardening.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Pru

@pru
2% complete

