Previous
Next
Corona Virus 19 Easter by pru
11 / 365

Corona Virus 19 Easter

Eucharisto day 11: well we had to move our family Resurrection Day celebration to Saturday due to a stormy Sunday forecast. We followed social distancing & masks. Made for a surreal dinner for sure. Missed the rest of the family.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Pru

@pru
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise