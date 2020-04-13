Previous
Psalm 91 by pru
Psalm 91

Eucharisto day 13: I am thankful for all the First Responders, the medical staffs, & hospital staffs who are on the front lines of the COVID 19 fight. May God protect them all.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Pru

@pru
