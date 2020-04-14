Previous
Spring by pru
Spring

Eucharisto day 14: I am thankful for this beautiful spring day. As I was driving home from the Post Office my neighbor’s birdhouses caught my eye. They just screamed “spring is here - enjoy this beautiful day!”
Pru

