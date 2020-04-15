Sign up
15 / 365
Tax Day Reflection
Eucharisto day 15: It’s tax day but with COVID 19 we get until June 15th, Flag Day, to file. I have to pay so I’m thankful for the extra time. I feel calm like the surface of this pond.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Pru
@pru
365 Project
close