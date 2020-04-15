Previous
Next
Tax Day Reflection by pru
15 / 365

Tax Day Reflection

Eucharisto day 15: It’s tax day but with COVID 19 we get until June 15th, Flag Day, to file. I have to pay so I’m thankful for the extra time. I feel calm like the surface of this pond.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Pru

@pru
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise