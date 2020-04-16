Previous
Late afternoon by pru
16 / 365

Late afternoon

Eucharisto day 16: I am thankful for being able to eat both lunch & dinner outside today. The weather was picture perfect with low humidity & temperature in the upper 60’s. In the Deep South that’s a win win.
