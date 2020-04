One of my Favorite Book series

Eucharisto day 17: I am thankful that from childhood I have loved reading mysteries. Nancy Drew & the Hardy Boys were the earliest I read. Then I moved into Sherlock Holmes & Agatha Christie. I have just finished the 29th mystery by Donna Leon. I love the setting of Venice & her detective Brunetti. I visited Venice in 2003 before I discovered her series. Now I get to go back several times a year in her books.