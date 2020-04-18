Previous
Happy birds by pru
Happy birds

Eucharisto day 18: I am thankful for all the birds I saw today at our feeders. I tried to get a photo of the red headed woodpecker but I failed. I also saw mockingbirds, doves, robins, male & female cardinals, finches, & those #!#* squirrels.
Pru

