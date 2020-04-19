Previous
Happy Birthday Dad by pru
Happy Birthday Dad

Eucharisto day 19: today would be my dad’s 84th birthday. He lost his battle with cancer 15 years ago. I still miss him. He loved sitting in his zero gravity chair & watching nature in his back yard. So here’s to you dad.
