Mom’s house for dinner

Eucharisto day 21: I am thankful for my 83 year old mom. She’s always had a green thumb & these Columbine flowers are under her bird feeder. I enjoy our Tuesday night suppers at her house. The food & fellowship make great memories. And we get to update her phone, watch, & help her with her computer. Of course changing light bulbs & batteries are part of our “chores” too. Plus we like to leave a clean kitchen for her.