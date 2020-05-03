Previous
Heather by pru
33 / 365

Heather

Eucharisto day 33: I am thankful for my sister in law Heather. She is a good wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, & friend. She is a Proverbs 31 women. Happy 57th birthday on May 2.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Pru

@pru
