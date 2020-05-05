Previous
Next
Cinco de Mayo by pru
35 / 365

Cinco de Mayo

Eucharisto day 35: I LOVE Mexican food. With restaurants still not open to customers I found this picture with Dionne celebrating our birthdays at the Junior Olympics meet in Oxford from last summer. What a fun memory!
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Pru

@pru
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise