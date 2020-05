My friend from Bangladesh

Eucharisto day 36: I am thankful for my friendship with Anuradha. I met her driving International students from UAB to Walmart one Saturday in the fall. She was homesick so I spent time talking with her & gave her my phone number. She recently got married to a man her parents arranged for her to marry & is so happy. I was invited to Dhaka for the wedding but couldn’t afford to go. She sees me as her American mother.