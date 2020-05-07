Previous
Next
The Flower Moon by pru
37 / 365

The Flower Moon

Eucharisto day 37: I am thankful for the beauty of God’s creation. The full moon tonight was brilliant - it’s hard to believe it is just reflecting the sun & has no light source of its own.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Pru

@pru
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise