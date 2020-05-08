Previous
Next
Doctor’s office for check up by pru
38 / 365

Doctor’s office for check up

Eucharisto day 38: I am thankful for my doctor & her staff. I had my 6 month check up & they couldn’t have been nicer. My doctor even checked on my mental health with this COVID 19 quarantine. I am so lucky to have her.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Pru

@pru
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise