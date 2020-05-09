Previous
Publix Grocery Store by pru
39 / 365

Publix Grocery Store

Eucharisto day 39: I am thankful for my local Publix. This decorative display in the produce area made me smile.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Pru

@pru
