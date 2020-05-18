Previous
Missing house key by pru
Missing house key

Eucharisto day 48: I am thankful that I finally found my house key. You’d think something this bright & big would be hard not to find. Well it was camouflaged with my disposable gloves in my purse. It took 3 tries of searching my purse to find it.
