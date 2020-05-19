Previous
Beautiful Flowers by pru
49 / 365

Beautiful Flowers

Eucharisto day 49: I am thankful for my walk with my mom yesterday even though it was cut short with a rain storm. These beautiful flowers are at her neighbor’s mailbox. I had to snap a quick photo as the bottom fell out of the sky.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Pru

@pru
