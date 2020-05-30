Previous
Next
Japanese Zen Garden by pru
60 / 365

Japanese Zen Garden

Eucharisto day 60: I am thankful for the Birmingham Japanese Gardens. There is such beauty & peacefulness. I especially like the Zen garden & all their plantings.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Pru

@pru
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise