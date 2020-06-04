Previous
Bee Balm by pru
Bee Balm

Eucharisto day 65: I am thankful for the 1st bloom on my Bee Balm plant this year. It was in full bloom for most of the summer when I bought & planted it in a container on the pool deck.
