Graduation Party for Jada Woods by pru
67 / 365

Graduation Party for Jada Woods

Eucharisto day 67: I am thankful for my sweet friend & colleague Felisha. Her daughter Jada graduated from Huffman this year& is headed to Alabama State this fall.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Pru

@pru
