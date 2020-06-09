Previous
Jojo by pru
70 / 365

Jojo

Eucharisto day 70: I am thankful for Joanne who has done my pedicures for 8 years. Her only child, Angela, graduated from Oak Mtn High School last week & will be preMed at UAB starting in August.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Pru

@pru
