Previous
Next
29 Again by pru
80 / 365

29 Again

Eucharisto day 80: I am thankful for my 60th birthday. Mom got Costas baked spaghetti, chicken Parmesan, & Johnny Ray’s lemon ice box pie. Mimi, Kaki, Mike, & Ali helped make the party special.
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Pru

@pru
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise