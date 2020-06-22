Previous
Next
A tired Binx by pru
83 / 365

A tired Binx

Eucharisto day 83: I am thankful for play time with Binx. He was so tired after 5 minutes of chasing the flannel on a stick that he dropped where he was & nodded off for a cat nap.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Pru

@pru
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise