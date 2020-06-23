Previous
Another day with Binx by pru
84 / 365

Another day with Binx

Eucharisto day 84: I am thankful for kittens. They are funny & frustrating all at the same time. Binx has started knocking things over, chewing in shoes & pens & fingers, and scratching arms & legs. But he is so cute when he wants to be.
Pru

