Crepe Myrtle Trees by pru
98 / 365

Crepe Myrtle Trees

Eucharisto day 98: I am thankful for the crepe myrtle trees in my back yard. Their beautiful pink blooms brighten up the hot July days.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Pru

@pru
