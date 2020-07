MBJH

Eucharisto day 100: I am thankful for my early years at MBJH. Ann Jennings, Beth Hillhouse, Nelda Glaser, Adeleigh Kendrick, Linda Harris, & I made up the Spatula Sisters. We ate lunch together in the teacher’s lounge & laughed till we cried most days. We had trips to Nelda’s lake house & dinners together. I miss & love them!!