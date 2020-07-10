Sign up
101 / 365
Meet me in St. Louis
Eucharisto day 101: I am thankful for the 2 years I lived in St. Louis & worked at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church. I meet so many awesome people & loved the city. I miss the Hillgartners, Georges, & Bentons the most.
10th July 2020
