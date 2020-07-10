Previous
Meet me in St. Louis by pru
101 / 365

Meet me in St. Louis

Eucharisto day 101: I am thankful for the 2 years I lived in St. Louis & worked at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church. I meet so many awesome people & loved the city. I miss the Hillgartners, Georges, & Bentons the most.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Pru

@pru
28% complete

