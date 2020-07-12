Previous
The COVID Challenge USATF Track Meet by pru
The COVID Challenge USATF Track Meet

Eucharisto day 103: I am thankful for getting to officiate at this track meet. It’s the 1st one we’ve had since March. I weed from 7:30-6:15. I was a long day but there was a steady breeze for most of the day. Most people wore masks.
