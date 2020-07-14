Previous
Neighborhood Market by pru
105 / 365

Neighborhood Market

Eucharisto day 105: I am thankful for the WalMart Market near my mom’s house. We have been shopping there since April weekly. We have been able to take Mom with us starting in June with gloves & a mask on.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Pru

@pru
