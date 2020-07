Bullen’s cross

Eucharisto day 111: I am thankful for my friend Bullen from South Sudan. I met him selling these crosses he had made to help his family during the religious war that split Sudan. It had just become its own country & he was so happy. Later I traveled to Uganda with unadopted & he was on the trip. Now he is back in South Sudan & got married. Every time I see this cross I pray for him.