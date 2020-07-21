Previous
A relaxed Binx by pru
A relaxed Binx

Eucharisto day 112: I am thankful for our house. Our 4 month old kitten Binx is safe, secure, & relaxed in our home. His brother Spot has to live out of doors as does his mom Lulu. I feel badly for them but they belong to our next door neighbors.
21st July 2020

Pru

