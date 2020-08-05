Sign up
127 / 365
Alaska magnet
Eucharisto day 127: I am thankful for my 50th birthday cruise to Alaska. Starting the trip with an extra dose of sleep medicine has made for the annual story of my craziness a Mimi favorite. I loved Alaska, hated the Royal Caribbean cruise.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
