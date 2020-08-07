Previous
Indian Elephant by pru
129 / 365

Indian Elephant

Eucharisto day 129: I am thankful for my nephew Rob. This souvenir he brought back from his trip to India. He got to see the Taj Mahal - a place I’ve taught & would love to see as well.
Pru

