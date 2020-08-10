Previous
Dinner at Captain Anderson’s by pru
Dinner at Captain Anderson's

Eucharisto day 132: I am thankful for the beach. Tricia, Vicki, Peg & I are at PCB, Florida for the week. Dinner at Captain Anderson’s is a tradition not to be missed.
Pru

