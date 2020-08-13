Previous
Shark Week at the beach by pru
135 / 365

Shark Week at the beach

Eucharisto day 135: I am thankful for my beach trip with my crazy friends. In honor of Shark Week we stopped at Jaws to take this picture. “Dun nuh, dun nuh, dun nuh, dun nuh nuh nuh!”
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Pru

@pru
36% complete

