Can’t pick the Sea Oats by pru
137 / 365

Can’t pick the Sea Oats

Eucharisto day 137: I am thankful for my week at the beach. Hated to leave today but it was nice to be home. I love the beauty of the panhandle beaches. Can’t wait to get back.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Pru

@pru
