Teenage Memories by pru
Teenage Memories

Eucharisto day 139: who knew that there were still Gulf gas stations still in business. They’ve all been replaced by BP in BHM. I used Armstrong Gulf gas station in Cahaba Heights as a new driver until it moved locations. Memories 😍
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Pru

@pru
bkb in the city
Wow l remember those
August 17th, 2020  
