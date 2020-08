Natalie Holloway cross

Eucharisto day 141: I am thankful for teaching Natalie Holloway when she moved to Mtn Brook from Mississippi at the start of her 8th grade year. She was smart & a joy to teach. I was devistated to hear she was missing in Aruba from the Senior class trip. I went to Aruba for the 4th of July with Mimi & Susan. I met with her mom Beth. Natalie’s remains still have not been found.