Previous
69 / 365
The Oak
This old oak lives close to the river. It was flooded several times. At least several.
But it stays strong. And I love taking photos of this oak. Have a couple. Different seasons, different part of a day.
This time, it’s late afternoon here in Poland.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-H2
Taken
22nd January 2025 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
