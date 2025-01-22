Previous
The Oak by przemekm
The Oak

This old oak lives close to the river. It was flooded several times. At least several.

But it stays strong. And I love taking photos of this oak. Have a couple. Different seasons, different part of a day.

This time, it’s late afternoon here in Poland.
PrzemekM

