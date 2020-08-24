Previous
Next
Free Lilies by psdphoto
1 / 365

Free Lilies

Hi folks, I'm back! My wife ordered some plants during lockdown which were not available. the company did not take the cost from her account and by way of compensation sent her some free lilies to plant. they have now flowered and look amazing.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Peter Dalling

@psdphoto
Retired Church architect. I was working in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, UK. Most of my photography was recording things before, during and after...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise