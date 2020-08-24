Sign up
Free Lilies
Hi folks, I'm back! My wife ordered some plants during lockdown which were not available. the company did not take the cost from her account and by way of compensation sent her some free lilies to plant. they have now flowered and look amazing.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Peter Dalling
@psdphoto
Retired Church architect. I was working in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, UK. Most of my photography was recording things before, during and after...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 600D
Taken
24th August 2020 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
plants.
