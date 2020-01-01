Previous
Waiting On Rain by purdey
Photo 891

Waiting On Rain

It has been 18 months since I last posted. New year, new decade - time to give 365 another go.

Australia is hurting at the moment. Severe drought and, now, severe bush fires are taking their toll on this country. For weeks fires have burned across millions of hectares – in every state. In our region, alone, many have lost their homes – including dozens of firefighters unable to defend their own property as they were out saving someone else’s. Sadly a number of lives have been lost. Our firefighters are true heroes. Farms and business’ in rural areas were already struggling because of the drought, and now tourist regions are hurting as the advice is that it is better to stay away. The smoke rarely clears and some days the smell is overwhelming – it is especially hard for those with breathing difficulties. We need rain, and lots of it, but the forecast is bleak.
While both our business and home are in the region of the fires we are lucky in that we don’t have a lot of bush land around us – grass fires from embers are a possibility but we feel relatively safe. Not so for so many others who are living on edge. Our hearts go out to the families of those who have lost their homes and especially to those who have lost loved one. May the rain come soon.

1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Sharon

ace
@purdey
From a small rural community in the Blue Mountains of NSW, Australia. Wife, mother, grandmother, business owner and passionate photographer. Instagram : sharontoflerphotography Update 2020: It...
Danette Thompson ace
Nice to see you back. I sure hope the rains come soon. So sad.
January 1st, 2020  
