Photo 894
Cooling Off
With parts of the state reaching over 48 degrees today, the water was the place to be. While fires continue to burn all around us, the air was relatively clear today.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Sharon
ace
@purdey
From a small rural community in the Blue Mountains of NSW, Australia. Wife, mother, grandmother, business owner and passionate photographer.
Tags
water
,
australia
,
summer
,
toddler
,
hartley
,
newsouthwales
