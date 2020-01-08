Previous
Intermingled by purdey
Photo 898

Intermingled

Smoke and mist intermingle in the early morning.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Sharon

ace
@purdey
From a small rural community in the Blue Mountains of NSW, Australia. Wife, mother, grandmother, business owner and passionate photographer. Instagram : sharontoflerphotography Update 2020: It...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
a beautiful misty shot. I hope you stay safe.
January 8th, 2020  
